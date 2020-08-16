Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, has apologized for her criticism towards Colin Kaepernick and other players for kneeling during the national anthem.
Stafford said in an Instagram post that when Kaepernick knelt during the anthem she had strong feelings about it, even though he kept saying it had nothing to do with the flag or the military.
Stafford said she did not listen to the real meaning for the protest, instead, she let the political rhetoric her that kneeling was disrespectful.
Stafford feels that systematic racism will not go away unless everyone works together.
Stafford said her family is joining the fight to help end social injustice. They donated $350,000 to the University of Georgia to start a social justice program for athletes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.