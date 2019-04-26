Kelly Stafford is back home resting with her family.
Kelly was admitted back into the hospital for issues with pain after undergoing a 12-hour brain surgery to remove a tumor earlier this month.
Kelly had the surgery after an MRI showed a tumor on her brain.
She posted the following message on her Instagram today about being back home with her family.
I’m home. I’m home and I got to spend a few hours with my little humans. It filled my heart so much. I can’t even describe it.
I wish they could stay, but I know I’m not ready for all of it.
When they took out the tumor, they also wiped out the entire balance system on my right side. I wish I could explain it, but I think it’s something you have to experience. I can’t turn my head right without feeling college drunk.. I’m talking end of the night, can’t put one foot in front of the other, knowing you’ll be sleeping on the bathroom floor, college drunk. I have to rework my brain to know that it can only rely on my left side, which will take time, a good amount of time.
And when there are two toddlers running below your feet while you are trying to relearn basic things like walking.. it makes it seem like there are a million more moving parts to it.. maybe because there are.
It’s tough to go from a very active woman to having to relearn the basics of being an athlete, but these little girls give me so much strength. I want to be able to teach them every sport I learned and the day they beat me (I’m sure it’ll come fast).. I’ll humble them by reminding them I’m only working with one side of my brain.
I miss them. I miss them so much, but I’m so grateful I got that time today and now I have my inspiration to keep on pushing!
Kelly and Matthew Stafford have three daughters. They started dating at Georgia where she was a cheerleader and he was the star of the football team. He was the No. 1 pick in the 2009 NFL draft and has spent his entire career with the Lions.
