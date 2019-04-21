After a 12-hour surgery to remove a brain tumor, Kelly Stafford, wife to Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, is now at home resting.
On Sunday, April 21 in an Instagram post, Stafford said the surgery was supposed to be six hours but took longer than expected.
Stafford took this time thank everyone for their outpouring of support:
This Easter is the beginning of a new life for me.
I wanna take a second to thank all of you for all the prayers. They have worked. I know they have.
When they opened me up, I had an abnormal vein.. maybe abnormal for other neurosurgeons, but not the one We chose. He had seen it before and written a paper on it. That’s truly God’s work. The prayers for my family, I’m beyond thankful for. A six hour surgery went to 12 hours and although they were anxious and scared, your prayers got them through. Thank you. Thank you so much. Now I am home and learning my new norm. It’ll take some time, but I really just wanted to say thank you. Thank you for all your support, thoughts and prayers. It means more than y’all will ever know. #cupscrew
She also posted a short video of her slowing walking and holding the of her husband.
Earlier this month, she shared that an MRI showed the tumor after she had vertigo spells within the last year.
Kelly and the Matthew Stafford have three daughters. They started dating at Georgia where she was a cheerleader and he was the star of the football team. He was the No. 1 pick in the 2009 NFL draft and has spent his entire career with the Lions.
