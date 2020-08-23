Kellyanne Conway, who serves as Counselor to the President, announced on Aug 23. that she is leaving the White House at the end of the month.
Conway said in a statement that the experience working in the White House has been humbling and that she is deeply grateful for the President for the honor. Conway also expressed gratitude to the First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence.
Conway cited that she is leaving to focus on her children as they begin remote learning for a few months. She said her children learning from home requires a level of vigilance
Before serving as a Counselor to the President, Conway served as President Trump’s campaign manager.
You can read Conway’s full statement here.
George Conway, husband to Kellyanne, announced in a tweet that he will be stepping down from Project Lincoln.
