Actress Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha, her husband, will be campaigning in Michigan for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Their first stop will be in Inkster at 1:30 p.m. for a canvass launch.
At 3 p.m. the two will be in Detroit to mobilize voters.
Washington and Asomugha’s final stop will be in Taylor for another canvass launch.
