Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington gave out some pretty private information Thursday: her phone number. Even she said she was crazy.

 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Actress Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha, her husband, will be campaigning in Michigan for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Their first stop will be in Inkster at 1:30 p.m. for a canvass launch.

At 3 p.m. the two will be in Detroit to mobilize voters.

Washington and Asomugha’s final stop will be in Taylor for another canvass launch.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.