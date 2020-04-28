Actress Kerry Washington and the rest of the cast of Scandal teamed up with Frontline Foods to sponsor dinners for frontline workers in Harlem, Chicago, and Flint.
In a Facebook post, Washington said they were sponsoring dinner for three of the hardest-hit hospitals.
Frontline Foods is feeling healthcare workers battling COVID-19 across the US. The organization is also supporting restaurants impacted by the crisis.
To learn more about Frontline Foods, click here.
