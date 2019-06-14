Officials at a Mid-Michigan university announced Friday they will be putting $150 million into upgrades on campus.
Kettering University is launching a new campaign called “Boldly Forward,” focused on fundraising to build a state-of-the-art learning center, officials said.
The campaign has already raised $103.6 million of their $150 million goal.
The 105,000-square-foot building will be home to a full digital library, an auditorium, new dining facility and more.
The university focuses on science, technology, engineering and mathematics and said the project is an investment to remain a world leader on the technological stage.
