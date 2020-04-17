Kettering University has launched an emergency fund to help students impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
Students who are experiencing financial hardships such as basic needs, loss of co-op wages, tuition expenses, and other situations are eligible for funding through the Kettering University Student Emergency Fund.
Applicants must be currently enrolled and provide documentation to support the need. You can apply here.
“We know these are trying and uncertain times for everyone, especially our students,” Kettering University President Dr. Robert K. McMahan said. “As we continuously look into every avenue available to provide quality education through virtual learning, we’re also implementing tools and vital resources that address our students’ physical and mental well-being. This fund, designed specifically to meet the immediate financial needs of our students, is one way we’ve tried to lift what is a front-of-mind issue from them to ensure that they can focus on their academic success.”
Students with questions or concerns can reach the Financial Aid team at finaid@kettering.edu.
