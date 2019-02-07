A Mid-Michigan university is celebrating a milestone this year and plans to throw a giant party for the community to mark the occasion.
Kettering University announced a free community event will be held this summer as part of the school’s centennial celebration.
“It’s our thank you to Flint for letting us be a part of this community for 100 years,” said Susan Davies, vice president for university advancement.
The big event will be July 20.
“We’re going to start the day with Atwood races. Then from 11 to 7 we’ll have community events. We’ll have multiple stages. We’ll even have a national performer there,” Davies said.
There is a slew of things to do for the 100-year anniversary.
The event will be open to the public and there will be no fee for admission. The celebration this year has been combined with the Foundations of Excellence, which awards staff and faculty for their outstanding service.
“It’ll be a family event. We’ll have bounce houses and food trucks,” Davies said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.