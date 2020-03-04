Kettering University is freezing its tuition, room, and board rates for incoming undergraduate students at last year’s rates.
Full-time tuition will stay at $22,190 per term, while room rate will be $2,550 per term and meal plans will be $1,650 per term.
“Affordability and value are key factors when prospective students – and their parents – are determining what university is right for them,” said Kettering University President Dr. Robert K. McMahan. “Our commitment to affordability is embodied in our decision to freeze our tuition for the 2020-2021 entering class. That is just part of our commitment, however, because the educational and hands-on experience opportunities we offer our students translate immediately into huge financial and career advantages for them upon graduation.”
The university said more than 97% of its students receive significant financial aid through Kettering’s merit-based scholarship program.
Kettering said the decision to not increase rates for the 2020-2021 academic year is part of its contentment to providing a quality and accessible education.
