Downtown Flint is about to see a whole new mode of transportation through electric scooters.
It was all started by a local company called Kuhmute, which was created by a group of students from Kettering University.
“We’re launching this to start in Flint to really help Flint,” said Peter Deppe, the founder and CEO of Kuhmute.
Deppe said the goal of the program was to create a ride-share that was both affordable and efficient, costing only a dollar to unlock and an extra 30 cents a minute.
But he said it also encourages users to park and charge the scooters at smart charging hubs, rather than leaving them on the street.
“The way we’ve set it up, if you bring it back to a hub, you’ll get a credit for a few free ride minutes, which is always cool,” Deppe said. “We’ll have about 20 to 30 scooters out on the streets and we’ll slowly increase over time as we’re able to purchase more scooters and serve the community by providing more vehicles.”
If you’re wondering how fast one of the scooters can go, Deppe said they can get up to 17 mph. However, in residential areas, they’ll slow down automatically.
“We’re able to set geo-fences to where, now if you’re downtown, it slows down,” Deppe said. “Maybe the top speed now is 8 to 10 mph. So it’s still a decent speed, like the speed of a bike that’s going through the sidewalk, so nothing crazy.”
“It is so stable, really fun to ride,” said James Opiola, a friend of Deppe’s and a fellow rider. “Almost any terrain it can handle.”
Opiola said the scooters already help with his travels through downtown Flint.
He hopes this encourages others to do the same.
“We see this as a great way to get young people downtown to help the local economy down there,” Deppe said. “I mean, we just all experience a better life because we got more money pumping into downtown.”
The scooter ride-share program is expected to start in the coming weeks.
The first two charging stations will be placed at Kettering University and downtown Flint.
