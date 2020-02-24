IMAGE: Mark Latunski

Mark David Latunski, 50, was charged with one count of open murder and one count of mutilation of a human body.

A forensic evaluation has found the accused killer of Kevin Bacon is not competent to stand trial.

Shiawassee County Public Defender Douglas Corwin announced Monday, the result of the competency evaluation for Mark Latunski.

Officials at the Center for Forensic Psychiatry found Latunski not competent to stand trial at this time.

A hearing about his competency will be held Thursday at 8:30 a.m. in front of Judge Ward Clarkson.

