The man accused of killing a Swartz Creek man and cannibalizing parts of his body has been deemed mentally fit for trial by a Shiawassee County District Court judge.
Mark Latunski, 51, has been treated in a Ypsilanti psychiatric hospital for several months.
Latunski has been charged with murder and mutilation in the December death of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon.
In December, Latunski admitted to police he killed Kevin Bacon and ate part of his body.
Days later, Latunski’s public defender entered a plea of insanity saying Latunski believes he is actually named Edgar Thomas Hill of Welsh royalty and involved in a massive conspiracy.
Latunski spent months in a psychiatric hospital and is still there.
On Monday, Oct. 5, a judge ruled Latunski is finally competent to stand trial.
“I always thought he was kind of putting on a show for his defense. And I’m glad they saw through it,” said Karl Bacon, Kevin Bacon’s father.
The insanity plea and COVID-19 have slowed the court system to a crawl, which has added more stress onto the grieving family.
“We’re doing the best we can. We’re doing the best we can. We’re all trying to get through it, muddle through it all,” Karl Bacon said.
He said Monday’s ruling gave him some relief.
“We’re starting to move forward. The defense tried to put a pause on it, but that got shot down,” Karl Bacon said.
“I asked the courts for a motion to adjourn the competency hearing for today and also to ask the court to order an independent evaluation,” said Douglas Corwin, Latunski’s public defender.
Corwin said he has spoken to Latunski since he’s been in the psychiatric hospital and he appears to be doing well.
“I can’t go much into the conversations, but he can answer my questions. I argued to the court the underlying issues he had were still present, although not to as severe a degree,” Corwin said.
Corwin wouldn’t go into detail about what those issues were, but he plans to have an independent expert assess Latunski’s competence to stand trial.
In the meantime, a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 23.
