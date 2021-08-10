The U.S. Senate passed the Infrastructure Investment and Job Act, a bipartisan bill that will invest in the nation’s infrastructure and create jobs.
Here in Michigan, the bill will make the single-largest investment in the Great Lakes, fix roads and bridges, expand high-speed internet, and invest in electric vehicles.
“There is so much in this infrastructure bill that is good for Michigan," said Sen. Debbie Stabenow. "It starts with the single-largest investment in the Great Lakes, a key part of our Michigan way of life. Additionally, this bill finally makes the investments we need to fix our roads, replace lead pipes and tackle our spotty internet service. It’s going to create jobs and strengthen our Buy American laws to ensure that American tax dollars are spent on American products and services. Bottom line: this bill is a win for Michigan."
The bill includes $1 billion for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, the single-largest investment in the program’s history. The program fights invasive species, cleans up pollution, and protects the Great Lakes. Work to modernize the Soo Locks with continue thanks to the funding.
Michiganders who have lost their homes or had their business impacted by shoreline erosion will get help. With the funding, local governments will mitigate the impact of rising water levels and coastal erosion.
The bill will provide $110 billion for roads and bridges as well as $66 billion for the U.S. rail network. The Michigan Department of Transportation estimated the state would see $7.26 billion in these funds. The state will see a 31 percent increase in federal funds to rebuild roads and bridges over the next five years.
New programs to reduce carbon emissions with an estimated $171 million are included as well. To protect communities against floods, rising lake levels, and changing weather conditions, $194 million is in the bill.
"The bipartisan infrastructure bill delivers billions to improve Michigan roads, rebuild bridges and replace lead pipes," said Congressman Dan Kildee. "Investing in our infrastructure will make life better for millions of Michiganders, create good-paying union jobs and position the United States to win the twenty-first century against our competitors like China. This bipartisan bill is the largest long-term investment in our infrastructure and competitiveness in nearly a century, and I applaud President Biden and Democrats in Congress for their leadership on this bill.
“While this bill is a compromise, it brings these critical infrastructure investments one step closer to reality. As this bill moves to the House, I look forward to working with my colleagues to pass this much-needed bipartisan infrastructure bill as well as a budget that makes a once in a generation investment in Michigan’s working families.”
The electric vehicle industry in Michigan will see $7.5 billion for vehicle charging stations and alternative fuels. The effort has a focus on expanding charging stations to rural neighborhoods and other areas with little access to private parking.
Sen. Stabenow’s Make It in America Act was included in the bill. The office is charged with reviewing waivers to the Buy American Act and ensuring compliance with other Buy American laws.
The bill has a $65 billion investment in high-speed internet connections, including in small towns and rural communities. More than $42 billion in grants is included to states and territories for broadband infrastructure construction.
The bill works to ensure broadband is provided without discrimination and creates a $1 billion grant program to support the connections between a core network and local communities.
“The historic federal infrastructure package passed by our United States Senate today is an important step toward helping Michigan modernize and develop the infrastructure we need to effectively connect our communities and continue our economic jumpstart," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "This bold package will create millions of good-paying jobs, fix crumbling roads and bridges, help us build a clean, resilient energy grid, bolster public transportation, deliver clean drinking water to millions of families, and ensure every home has access to high-speed internet. Although the road to this legislation has been long and there’s a lot left to do, I’m proud of Michigan Senators Stabenow and Peters, who we’ve worked with closely as they’ve fought to include provisions that will help our neighborhoods, communities, and industries thrive across the state. I look forward to further collaboration on next steps as this bill goes to the House, and together, we will make even more improvements and pass the best possible bill for Michigan.”
