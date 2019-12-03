If you’ve been to one of two local Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants lately, health officials are warning you may have been exposed to hepatitis A.
The Saginaw County and Genesee County Health Departments have confirmed a case of hepatitis A in a foodservice worker who was employed at a Kentucky Fried Chicken in both Birch Run and Grand Blanc Township.
Anyone who ate at the Birch Run KFC, located at 9230 Birch Run Road, between Nov. 14-16, or the Grand Blanc KFC, located at 6021 Dort Highway, from Nov. 20—26 may have been exposed.
Anyone who visited those KFC restaurants during those times and has not been vaccinated for hepatitis A, or has a sudden onset of symptoms, should contact their doctor.
Vaccinations can prevent the disease if given within 14 days after exposure. People who may have been exposed at the Birch Run KFC location are outside the 14 days, but those potentially exposed at the Grand Blanc location are still in the window.
"Hepatitis as is a preventable contagious live disease. There's quite a few signs and symptoms that people should look out for with hepatitis a, which includes nausea and vomiting, stomach pain, feeling tired, fever, loss of appetite, the jaundice or the yellowing of the skin and eyes, dark urine, pale covered feces, and joint pain," said Health Officer Christina Harrington.
Symptoms may appear from 14-50 days after exposure, with an average of about one month.
The Genesee County Health Department will host a special hepatitis A vaccination clinic at the Genesee County Health Department Burton Branch, G-3373 S. Saginaw St., Burton, on Tuesday December 3rd from 4-7:00 pm and Thursday December 5th from 8-11:00`am and 1-3:30 pm.
This week, the Saginaw County Health Department will hold immunization clinics at 1600 N. Michigan Avenue, Saginaw, by appointment as follows: Tuesday: 1:30 – 4:00 pm, Wednesday: 9:00 – 11:30 am & 1:30 – 4:00 pm, Thursday: 1:15 – 4:00 pm, Friday: 8:30 – 11:00 am & 1:30 – 4:00 pm. People can call the Saginaw County Health Department at (989) 758-3840 to make an appointment.
