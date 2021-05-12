Wednesday morning, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gave a positive outlook on the pandemic in Michigan after hitting the first milestone in the "Vacc to normal" reopening plan.
Whitmer said vaccination numbers are up. In May, COVID-19 cases fell more than 60 percent and hospitalizations fell more than 30 percent while everyone was urged to continue mitigation efforts, like wearing a mask.
Michigan's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Joneigh Khaldun, is asking every primary care doctor in the state to enroll as vaccine providers and get more vaccines to residents.
Khaldun and Whitmer are also focused on reaching vaccine-hesitant residents and sending them to the professionals they trust with every other aspect of their health.
“We know that patients trust their doctors, and when they are ready to get vaccinated, we want you to have vaccine on hand,” Dr, Bobby Mukkamala said.
Mukkamala has been pushing for personal physicians to be principals in vaccine administration.
“Where it’s not the low hanging fruit of people that were eager and waited in line for hours to get it, but people who were perhaps less eager, less able to wait and have more questions that need to be answered. And where better to do that than where they're coming in any way for their medical care, which is their primary care physician’s office,” Mukkamala said.
Michigan reached its first of four milestones with 55 percent of residents receiving at least one dose of the vaccine earlier this week. Two weeks after reaching the goal, May 24, workplaces will be allowed to reopen for in-person work.
At the next milestone of 60 percent, the 11 p.m. curfew on restaurants and bars is lifted, capacity at exercise facilities and gyms increases with stadiums, conference centers, banquet halls and funeral homes.
Nearly 7.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given so far. Leelanau County is the first in Michigan to reach the 70 percent vaccination threshold.
