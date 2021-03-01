The nation's top infectious disease expert and Michigan’s top doctor are optimistic now that a third vaccine is hitting the market.
Johnson and Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine is the first one approved in the U.S. that requires a single-dose as opposed to the vaccines offered by Pfizer and Moderna.
Michigan is expected to get more than 82,000 doses this week but while the state is ramping up vaccination efforts, testing is starting to trend downward. The number of COVID19 cases in the state has been trending downwards as well.
"I am concerned. We have seen a decrease in testing," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive and deputy director of the state health department.
She said the state is testing only about half of what was done in the fall.
"Back in the fall, there were some days where our average for the previous week was over 60,000 tests per day. And now we're seeing more like 30-35,000 tests per day," Khaldun said.
So, why is this a bad thing?
"Testing is the way we're going to identify where this virus is so we can slow its spread,” she said. “So it's really, really important that people get tested, if you have symptoms, if you've been exposed to someone with COVID-19, and if you've been outside of the state in the previous 10 days, two weeks actually."
The battle against COVID-19 has shifted its focus to vaccinations, but Khaldun doesn't want the state to lose sight of the importance of testing. Positivity rates affect how quickly certain sectors of the economy continue reopening.
“We're going to have to see more and more testing,” she said. “I'm hoping we actually expand testing, not make testing go away. Expand it more so we can identify cases quickly and prevent outbreaks."
Ramping up testing, alongside vaccination efforts, Khaldun said is how the state plans to slow the spread. She said the state hopes to reach that goal of herd immunity by the end of the calendar year, but nothing is certain.
"A lot of that is unfortunately up in the air. It depends on how many people get vaccinated," she said.
