Michigan-native Kid Rock and country superstar Dierks Bentley are among the celebrities participating in this year’s Celebrity Shootout.
The event is part of the Ally Challenge and will take place on Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club.
The pair will be joined by former Detroit Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg and golf champion Jack Nicklaus.
“I’m thrilled to join the lineup for the Celebrity Shootout and look forward to raising money for two great causes while having some fun on the beautiful Warwick Hills course,” Zetterberg said. “Having the opportunity to play alongside Jack Nicklaus, one of the true legends of golf, is incredibly exciting and I hope to pick up a few tips to improve my game along the way.”
The Celebrity Shootout will take place following the last tournament pairing of round two.
“We’ve really taken this tournament to the next level in year two and can’t wait to welcome everyone to Warwick Hills next month,” said Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and public relations officer, Ally. “Adding Red Wings legend Henrik Zetterberg to the Celebrity Foursome was the final piece of what will be an amazing day on tournament Saturday.”
The pairings will feature Nicklaus and Kid Rock versus Bentley and Zetterberg in a nine-hole scramble. The teams will compete for a $25,000 purse to benefit the tournament’s primary charitable partners – Genesee County Habitat for Humanity and United Way of Genesee County.
“The pairings and format for the Celebrity Shootout will make for an incredibly unique and exciting Saturday at The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren,” said Tournament Director Chris Coffman. “Fans are sure to see a thrilling competition as Nicklaus and Kid Rock take on Bentley and Zetterberg and battle for bragging rights, and most importantly raise money for the tournament’s primary beneficiaries.”
An auction has also been created to benefit charities associated with the tournament. Some items up for grabs include experiences like the opportunity to caddie for the celebrities. You can visit the auction here.
The Ally Challenge, presented by McLaren, takes place Sept. 9 through the 15.
