Through the cold dark streets of Albion flows the Christmas spirit of a teenage St. Nicholas.
“Don’t attract me with the milk and the cookies, everybody knows I need coffee and bacon,” said Kenny Isaacson.
The man known as Kid Santa has a sack full of toys.
“This is the main thing right here,” Isaacson said.
To deliver to a shelter, full of people just like him.
“This Christmas, I had no one to spend the holidays with, being a foster kid,” Isaacson said.
He brought toys to a shelter in Jackson for the kids who live there who were too shy to even go camera.
“I want them to not think about housing projects or shelters or soup kitchens or ERs or surgeries, nothing,” Isaacson said. “I want them to think about, oh my gosh. What is in here man? What is it? Is it a puppy, is it a video game?”
“It is the worst feeling in the world when you’re in a situation like we are and you have no one and no place to go, so it’s a lonely feeling, so when people from the outside come in and give it makes you feel like somebody and it counts for something,” said Victoria Crump, a shelter resident. “So like I said my kids is happy, I’m happy, they’re happy, we’re happy.”
Isaacson is only 17-years-old. He works two part-time jobs and spends most of what he makes on gifts for others.
“Me and my crew are providing Christmas gifts for 40 kids in Calhoun and Jackson Counties this morning,” Isaacson said.
“It’s extremely nice because you know a smile goes a long way,” said Brian Stanely, a shelter resident. “You know, a little snowball effect turns into a big one. One guy comes in with a smile, and then everybody starts smiling.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.