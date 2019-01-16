Adults can play like kids at the Mid-Michigan Children’s Museum’s 12th annual Kids at Heart fundraiser.
The fundraiser will be held on Thursday, Feb. 7 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Guests will play gallery games and get to bid on family fun packages, tickets to our region’s finest venues, and one-of-a-kind experiences.
Food will be provided by the Bavarian Inn Restaurant. Guests will also be able to enjoy craft beer and wine while they bid on silent and live auction items.
In addition, everyone will have a chance to compete for an opportunity to grab cash in the Team One Money Machine and other prizes.
Support from the event allows the museum to develop interactive learning experiences for youth. It also creates opportunities for youth-at-risk and their families to access the Children’s Museum by offsetting admission for field trips and special events, and explore what’s next for the galleries to fully engage the curiosity and creativity of children.
Leading event sponsors CMU Health, Covenant HealthCare,and Garber Management Group encourage guests to bid high to enhance the Mid-Michigan Children’s Museum galleries and help create museum access for all Great Lakes Bay Region children.
View a complete list of sponsors and auction items on the event Facebook page, purchase tickets online at michildrensmuseum.org/tickets/, or contact the museum at (989) 399-6626.
Tickets will also be sold at the door the night of the event.
