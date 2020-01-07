Two kids donated more than $16,000 worth of books to Hurley Children’s Hospital and Hurley Children’s Clinic.
Hurley Medical Center posted on their Facebook page that Cooper and Emma Shook outdid themselves with their Big Heart Book Project.
According to their post, they donated $16,472.92 worth of books from Barns & Noble.
The 11 twins didn’t want much attention, but the hospital wanted to thank them and celebrate their genuine love of reading and love for other children.
