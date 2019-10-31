Wahlburgers is giving a free meal to kids this Halloween.
Little ghosts and ghouls can get a free Smahlbergs meal from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. today.
Kids 12-years-old and under are eligible for the free meal with the purchase of an adult meal.
The special offer is not valid in combination with any other offers, dine-in or carry-out.
