While you and your families gather at the dinner table for Thanksgiving, it gives you a moment to express gratitude.
We’re asking what are you thankful for this Thanksgiving?
TV5’s Blake Keller went to MacGregor Elementary School in Bay City to ask first graders that question!
“I’m thankful for my mom and my dad and my cousin,” said Aspen.
A lot of responses included being thankful for family.
“I’m thankful for my mother,” Joshua said.
“My family,” Addy added.
Kris told TV5 he’s thankful for his pet and family.
“I’m thankful for my whole family,” said Ethan.
Faith and Treyden also showed gratitude to their pets and family.
Lilian said she’s thankful for the country while Antonio said he’s thankful for planet earth.
Jake made sure to include lots of things he’s grateful for.
“I’m thankful for my mom, my dad, my grandma, my grandpa, my teacher, and my Chuck E. Cheese plush. My baby bunny and my plushies,” he said.
Timothy said he’s thankful he gets to help his mom, while Dorothy said she’s thankful her animals.
David is thankful for food and water while Owen is thankful for his family.
Nevaeh said she’s thankful for her mom because she buys her toys.
Dajah’nae is thankful for the military this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.