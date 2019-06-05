Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge celebrates their 39th annual Great Saginaw River Kid’s Free Fishing Day at Ojibway Island in Saginaw on Saturday, June 8.
The event is free for children ages 3-15.
Children who register will receive a ticket for registration, along with one for each fish caught. Tickets will then be entered in a drawing of choice for multiple prizes.
Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and the event ends at 10 a.m.
A parent or guardian must be present at registration.
Children are asked to bring their own fishing pole and bait. A limited amount of free bait will be available.
If you have any questions, please call 989-759-1669 or email shiawassee@fws.gov.
