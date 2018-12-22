With Christmas just days away you’d think Santa Claus would have a pretty busy schedule but the man in the big red suit took some time to host a free holiday breakfast at the Dow Bay Area Family YMCA.
“It’s just a reminder that Christmas isn’t about presents or candy it’s about family and giving,” said Donald Anderson.
Wise words from 9-year-old Donald. He and his family are one of the hundreds to attend a big event in Bay City.
Complete with a host breakfast and visit with Santa all were welcome to visit the Dow Bay Area Family YMCA.
Children 1 to 92 packed up their holiday spirit and came out for the 4th annual Breakfast with Santa.
“We get to share with our community with a breakfast with Santa and the big guy is here today, so we’re excited it’s a free breakfast for our community funds were provided through grants with the Bay Area Community Foundation and we had donations from local businesses as well,” said Jim Vietti, the CEO of Dow Bay Area Family YMCA.
Vietti said this is what the organization is all about.
“Part of our mission and cause is to give back to the community and strengthen our community and what a better way to do that during the Christmas season than to feed folks,” Vietti said.
That’s not all Vietti said each attendee also goes home with clothes or toiletry items.
He said this year a is a big year, too. They’re serving upwards of 500 people.
“It’s just to see truly the gratefulness when we dish our the food to them how excited they are to have a meal in some cases and just to share that with many other folks in our community,” Vietti said.
For more information on the YMCA’s free youth-food program, head to their website.
