It’s teacher appreciation week and considering the coronavirus pandemic, people are wondering what the future holds for students and educators alike.
“It’s been a real challenge in terms of persistence,” said Dr. Craig Douglas, a retired educator.
As a former superintendent and dean of education, Douglas told TV5 getting through this school year has been tough on everyone.
“Access has been widely reported, access to internet and for devices, there’s such a wide range, right? Depending on location, strength of signal, just so many factors, it would be really too numerous too even try to brainstorm and list. And so, the bottom line is there’s likely, likely going to be some gaps between and among learners depending upon on a lot of factors that are outside of the teacher’s control,” Douglas said.
Douglas said the gaps in learning are unavoidable, but he doesn’t think this will cost them once the next academic year begins.
“Overall, likely students are not going to be punished for the pandemic, so when you say held back, it’s not likely there will be a universal decision made that would be significantly different than it would have been if school remained in session,” Douglas said.
Douglas told TV5 it’s an unprecedented time for everyone and will change the face of education for the future.
“I think there will be changes funding, there may be some metrics that will change as a result. I hope and my expectations is that there could be some good changes that could be considered because of this pandemic,” Douglas said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.