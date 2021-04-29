Kids struggling with long-term COVID-19 effects

A growing number of children are among the estimated millions of COVID-19 patients that are battling lasting and debilitating health issues.
They can show up months, even a year after the infection. The symptoms can include fatigue and headaches, but also some shocking moments.
“I want help. I want them to figure it out," said Melissa lynch, mother.
"They are not immune from the long-term consequences of COVID," said Diana Berrent, mother.
When it comes to COVID-19, some people are in it for the long haul and it's not just adults.
“It was really scary on what happened," said Spencer Berrent, who had COVID.
“I just hope that I get better," said Wednesday Lynch, who also had COVID.
The two children are COVID long haulers and have symptoms long after getting the virus.
In September of last year, Melissa Lynch's daughter Wednesday got COVID with mild symptoms. The 12-year-old from North Carolina initially got over it. A month later, her mother tried to wake her, and she could barely get out of bed.
"She had lost her sense of smell again. Extreme fatigue was back," Melissa Lynch said.
That's not all. Persistent fevers, headaches and brain fog soon followed. Wednesday was tested for lupus and other autoimmune disorders. Everything was ruled out.
Melissa Lynch said doctors said her daughter was suffering from long COVID, meaning she was a long hauler. It was a tough diagnosis for this once active, straight A student and former cheerleader.
“The fatigue was so bad at one point I had to pull her out of school," Melissa Lynch said.
Other kids are also struggling as long haulers.
Diana Berrent didn't even suspect her son had COVID until one dramatic moment.
“One day in early November, one of his adult front teeth fell out spontaneously with no blood loss," she said.
The reason: vascular damage due to COVID. When Diana Berrent, who lives in New York, took her son to the doctor, she said it was confirmed through antibodies that her son was experiencing symptoms nine months after having COVID.
“I worry that this is now part of their bodies," Diana Berrent said.
Diana Berrent, who was one of the first people in the U.S. to get COVID, is the founder of Survivor Corps - a group assisting in the nation's COVID-19 recovery and connecting COVID survivors with resources. After her son's experience, she started hearing from other Survivor Corps members.
“Twenty-eight percent of our membership had also experienced new and unusual dental issues like teeth falling out, crumbling and cracking," she said.
C.S. Mott Children's Hospital said more than 75,000 children in the state of Michigan have had a confirmed COVID-19 infection. Dr. Carey Lumeng treats patients there with breathing problems and children with long COVID.
"Many of the patients that we've seen have just found out they used to be very active in sports or certain activities, and now months after COVID, that they just can't perform or you know, do things they normally could do,"Lumeng said.
Lumeng said that's why his hospital created the Pediatric Post-COVID Syndrome Clinic. There, doctors not only treat symptoms of long COVID, but also research why it's happening. He warns it could be more common than previously thought.
“There's been a recent study from Italy that suggests that maybe up to half the children may have some degree of persistent symptoms afterwards," Lumeng said.
Lumeng urges parents to be on the lookout for things like fatigue, shortness of breath and joint pain.
“If the child wants to do something that they used to be able to do but couldn't do afterwards, there may be a reason to talk to your doctor," Lumeng said.
While all the unknowns are frightening to Diana Berrent, she is trying to put a spotlight on long haulers. She said Spencer was able to get dental treatment and doesn't seem to have any other lingering issues. Here's her advice to other parents.
"Make sure your doctor knows your child had COVID and get them vaccinated as soon as their age range is able to get them," she said.
Melissa Lynch hopes sharing her daughter’s story will let people know they are not alone.
“Advocate for your child. Know that there is hope and support out there,” she said.
