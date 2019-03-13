Kids called the shots at Flint City Hall on Wednesday.
Local students had the chance to meet with city leaders and see how local government works.
“They are beyond their circumstances. Whatever is happening to them at home, schools or wherever they are, whatever the government is or isn’t doing. They are going to be fine. They have a way out,” said Adanech Makey, with Howard University in Washington, D.C.
Makey came all the way from Washington, D.C. with her classmates to inspire and celebrate National Reading Month with local students at the event.
Brandee Cooke-Brown, with 100K Ideas, joined in on the learning experience as well.
“I thought this would be a great way for us to collaborate and teach them a little bit about entrepreneurship and innovation,” Cooke-Brown said.
All the students were from Freeman Elementary, but Mayor Karen Weaver said she plans on hosting more events like this in the future.
“This is the first time we’re doing this, but students have already said we need to bring other students. This should be bigger. So this is just a kick-off event, but we plan more,” Weaver said.
Little Miss Flint also made an appearance, along with local police and firefighters.
Makey hopes this event will help these children reach their full potential.
“We just hope the students we see will continue to go to school and then they can see themselves in college and university one day,” Makey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.