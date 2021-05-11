Chief Deputy Whip of the House Democratic Caucus, Congressman Dan Kildee, announced almost $95 million from the American Rescue Plan in emergency funding for universities, colleges and students in mid-Michigan.
The funding will help local institutions with the severe financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
A total of $94,555,085 will be distributed to colleges and universities in Michigan’s Fifth District under the American Rescue Plan.
Here is how the money is going to be divided:
- Baker College: $18,018,330
- Delta College: $18,648,759
- Kettering University: $3,843,155
- Mott Community College: $19,824,146
- Saginaw Valley State University: $19,906,061
- University of Michigan ‐ Flint: $14,314,634
“I have heard directly from local postsecondary institutions during the pandemic about their challenges shifting instruction into virtual and hybrid formats, covering increased costs associated with ensuring safe learning environments and balancing the budget with declining revenue,” Kildee said. “I have also heard from students and families who are struggling to pay tuition, while keeping a roof over their heads and food on the table. That is why I supported the American Rescue Plan, which makes a historic investment in our postsecondary institutions and our students. This investment will ensure our educational institutions remain anchors in our communities and our students stay on track to finish their education as we continue to recover and build back a better economy.”
The American Rescue Plan provides $36 billion for nonprofit colleges and universities across the country.
(1) comment
The last segment of society needing more money is colleges and universities. This is a criminal act, a breach of public trust, on the part of Kildee, et. al.
Swamp politicians skimming tax dollars to pay off rich university board members. You don't actually think you will see a reduction in tuition, do you? No. Nor will you see extra-curricular activities (sports) cut. Totally criminal.
