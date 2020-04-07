Congressman Dan Kildee, Chief Deputy Whip of the House Democratic Caucus, announced that $3,966,455 in federal grants will be awarded to four local health centers in the Fifth Congressional District to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.
The $3,966,455 in federal grants, awarded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, was awarded to Mid-Michigan as a part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Kildee said he supported the CARES Act.
According to Kildee, community health centers are critical to ensuring that underserved and rural communities have access to health care services.
“I am doing everything I can to make sure Michigan has the resources to respond to the coronavirus pandemic,” Kildee said. “Community health centers are on the front lines and we must make sure they have the support they need to serve patients and combat the spread of coronavirus. I am pleased to announce these additional federal grants and I will continue to work in Congress to bring critical resources and medical equipment to Michigan.”
The grants were awarded to the following health centers:
- Great Lakes Bay Health Centers in Saginaw will receive $1,742,810.
- Hamilton Community Health Network in Flint will receive $976,595.
- Sterling Area Health Center in Sterling will receive $665,300.
- Genesee Health System in Flint will receive $581,750.
Last week, Kildee announced $7.8 million in federal grants for Mid-Michigan communities to fight coronavirus. Previously, he also announced almost $300,000 in federal grants to four local health centers in the Fifth Congressional District to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.
