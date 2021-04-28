Congressman Dan Kildee announced more than $1 million in federal grants to four mid-Michigan entities to fund childcare programs and Head Start education.
The federal grants awarded through the United States Department of Health and Human Services provide emergency support to Head Start programs during the pandemic.
Head Start is an early child-hood education program through services that support health, family well-being and education by promoting children’s development.
“Investments in early childhood education give children and families a brighter future,” Kildee said. “During this pandemic when many students have experienced learning loss, it is even more important that our youngest children are provided opportunities to grow and learn. I’m pleased to announce these federal grants to our local school districts to help set our kids up for success in future learning and development. I am grateful for the teachers, staff and volunteers that have worked tirelessly during the pandemic to continue making these programs possible for our youth.”
