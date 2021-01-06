Congressman Dan Kildee is calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office after protests erupted at the United States Capitol on Wednesday.
“President Trump is wholly unfit to serve as commander-in-chief. After today’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol incited by the president, he should either resign, be impeached again by Congress or removed by the Cabinet under the 25th Amendment,” Kildee said in a tweet.
