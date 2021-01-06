US-POLITICS-ELECTION-TRUMP

Trump supporters confront police and security forces at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021. - Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

 BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI

Congressman Dan Kildee is calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office after protests erupted at the United States Capitol on Wednesday.

“President Trump is wholly unfit to serve as commander-in-chief. After today’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol incited by the president, he should either resign, be impeached again by Congress or removed by the Cabinet under the 25th Amendment,” Kildee said in a tweet.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.