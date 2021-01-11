Congressman Dan Kildee is reflecting on the moments when he and other lawmakers were forced to find shelter as an angry mob stormed the U.S. Capitol.
Kildee is among more than 180 co-sponsors of the articles of impeachment introduced by the U.S. House on Monday charging President Donald Trump with “incitement of insurrection.”
Kildee delivered remarks in downtown Flint Monday morning pushing for the president’s removal.
“Donald Trump bears the greatest responsibility for what took place. There’s no arguing that, except of course for those who are still members of this cult-like following of this deranged, unhinged and dangerous person,” Kildee said.
Sharply criticizing resigning cabinet members, Kildee said they needed to take action by invoking the 25th Amendment.
His words were also a reprimand for Republicans waiting until now to put distance between themselves and the president.
In response, Congresswoman Lisa McClain issued the following statement:
“I am focused on moving forward and a peaceful transition of power. I believe in the Constitution, and now that the election has been certified, it is time to accept a new administration. Impeachment only incites division. I will do my part to ensure that the policies implemented by President Trump including lower taxes, less regulation, and free market principles last beyond his presidency and continue to benefit Michiganders.”
Kildee said Trump should resign immediately.
“And I call upon him to do that,” he said.
Kildee said the U.S. House plans to vote on the impeachment articles as early as Wednesday. If successful, Trump would be the first president in history to be impeached twice.
