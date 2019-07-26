A Mid-Michigan congressman is creating a buzz on twitter after a comment he made to another congressman.
Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz was showing off his border wall-themed socks to a TV crew when Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee walked by.
While passing by, Kildee asked Gaetz, "Did Mexico pay for those?"
Sam Brodey, a reported for the Daily Beast, documented the exchange on twitter.
On the House steps a minute ago, Rep Matt Gaetz showed off his border wall-themed socks (featuring bricks) to the TV cameras. Rep Dan Kildee, walking by just then, asked: "Did Mexico pay for those?"— Sam Brodey (@sambrodey) July 25, 2019
The tweet currently has 12,700 likes, 2,500 retweets and 350 comments.
