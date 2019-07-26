GENERIC: Dan Kildee

A Mid-Michigan congressman is creating a buzz on twitter after a comment he made to another congressman.

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz was showing off his border wall-themed socks to a TV crew when Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee walked by.

While passing by, Kildee asked Gaetz, "Did Mexico pay for those?"

Sam Brodey, a reported for the Daily Beast, documented the exchange on twitter.

The tweet currently has 12,700 likes, 2,500 retweets and 350 comments.

Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.