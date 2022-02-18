Congressman Dan Kildee introduced the Gas Prices Relief Act to lower gas prices and cut taxes for Michiganders.
“I am working to lower costs for Michigan families, including reducing prices at the pump,” Congressman Kildee said. “Many families are seeing higher prices because of pandemic-related supply chain issues. Helping to lower gas prices is one way that we can immediately put more money back in the pockets of working families.”
The legislation aims to bring down gasoline prices for Michigan drivers by suspending the federal gas tax, which is 18.4 cents per gallon, until Jan. 1, 2023. Suspending the federal gas tax is estimated to save drivers hundreds of millions of dollars based on data from the Federal Highway Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency.
