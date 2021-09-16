Congressman Dan Kildee announced a bipartisan resolution opposing Canada’s new plan to build a permanent nuclear waste storage site in the Great Lakes Basin.
The Nuclear Waste Management Organization, a non-profit established by the Canadian government, is planning to build a facility that would permanently store more than 50,000 tons of high-level nuclear waste in South Bruce, Ontario within the Great Lakes Basin.
Kildee’s resolution is asking President Joe Biden and his administration to work with the Canadian government to ensure nuclear waste is not permanently stored in the Great Lake Basin.
“Permanently storing nuclear waste in the Great Lakes does not make any sense,” Kildee said. “The Great Lakes are central to our way of life, and permanently storing nuclear waste so close to our shared waterways puts our economies and millions of jobs at risk in the fishing, boating and tourism industries. People in both in the U.S. and Canada depend on the Great Lakes for drinking water, which could be contaminated if there ever was a nuclear waste incident. For years, I led the fight in Congress to stop another permanent nuclear waste storage site in Kincardine, Ontario less than a mile from Lake Huron. Now, I continue to urge Canada to find a better place to permanently store nuclear waste that is not so close to the world’s largest supply of fresh water.”
The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan also joined efforts in urging Biden to ensure nuclear waste is not permanently stored in the Great Lakes Basin.
“The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe has a long history of being opposed to and working with others to eliminate the continuing threat of nuclear waste being deposited into Mother Earth so close to the largest fresh water repository on earth. The Tribe remains committed to the elimination of all efforts to further threaten our environment and territories for the greater good of humanity,” Tribal Chief Tim J. Davis said. “It takes people from all walks of life to ensure we do the good work to protect and preserve our most sacred gift, the gift of water (biish).”
Cosponsors of the resolution include Reps. Peter Meijer, Andy Levin, Jack Bergman, Debbie Dingell, Anthony Gonzalez, Mike Gallagher, Bill Huizenga, David Joyce, Raja Krishnamoorti, Marcy Kaptur, Brenda Lawrence, Joseph Morelle, Betty McCollum, John Moolenaar, Tim Ryan, Jan Schakowsky, Haley Stevens, Rashida Tlaib, Fred Upton and Jackie Walorski.
