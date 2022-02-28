Congressman Dan Kildee has invited a woman from Goodrich to be his virtual guest at the State of the Union address.
Jill Verdier was born and raised in Michigan, has type one diabetes, works in higher education and is a patient advocate. Due to the pandemic, Verdier will join Kildee virtually for President Joe Biden’s address.
“I am honored to have Jill Verdier as my guest to President Biden’s State of the Union address. Michiganders like Jill are paying too much for insulin. No one should have to choose between taking their medication and putting food on the table. At a time when Big Pharma is making record profits, Congress must do more to lower costs,” Kildee said. “As a father of a type-1 diabetic, I have seen first-hand how the high price of prescription drugs like insulin affects families. That’s why I’ve introduced new legislation to make insulin affordable for Michigan families and seniors, and lower costs for constituents like Jill.”
Verdier has health insurance through her employer. Her insulin costs $300 per vial and she takes three vials per month. While her health insurance is good, Kildee’s office said Verdier does worry about her and her family if there was a change in her insurance.
“Access to insulin is something I think about every single day,” Verdier said. “The high cost of insulin influences how my family makes decisions, financially and otherwise, because there is no other drug that does what insulin does. For myself, and other people with this disease, insulin is just like air; we have to have it.”
