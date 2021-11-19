Two mid-Michigan representatives on opposing sides of the aisle disagree on what the Build Back Better Bill will do to the economy.

"This is a big moment," Congressman Dan Kildee said.

Kildee said the passage of the Build Back Better Bill in the House of Representatives Friday morning means lower costs for mid-Michiganders.

"For people in mid-Michigan this means their costs are going to go down. The cost of raising a family goes down," Kildee said.

Kildee said the legislation extends the child tax credit, lowers health care costs, reduces the price of prescription drugs, makes child-care more affordable, offers free pre-school, and comes with four weeks of paid family and medical leave. He said the proposed measure also does more to combat climate change.

U.S. Republican Rep. John Moolenaar joined every other House Republican in voting against the bill.

"This is a bad piece of legislation. It's going to be bad for Michigan and bad for our country," Moolenaar said. "We're already at a 30-year high for inflation and this is something that will only contribute to the many problems that we're experiencing today."

Moolenaar believes the bill is poised to send inflation higher. Kildee disagrees with that opinion.

"Seventeen Nobel Prize winning economists have said that this legislation will not increase inflation. It will actually help us balance the needs with costs that we don't add to the deficit," Kildee said.

"The congressional budget office just yesterday said that this is going to add $368 billion to the debt. So, this idea that you know there's a free lunch and no one has to pay for it is just wrong," Moolenaar said.

Kildee said the bill will be fully funded by making the wealthiest individuals and large corporations pay their fair share of taxes. Moolenaar counters and said those corporations will just pass any increased costs to consumers.

"We're getting through it. But we need to do the rest of this so that we can make sure that we're helping families dealing with the high cost that they're addressing right now, and this legislation does that," Kildee said.

The bill still has to pass in the Senate and be signed by President Joe Biden to become law. Kildee is optimistic that could happen by the end of the year.