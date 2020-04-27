Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-05) send a letter to the Security of the Air Force, Barbara Barrett, calling on the Air Force to immediately act to clean-up harmful per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).
On February 25, 2020, Secretary Barrett announced that former Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda would receive $13.5 million to address PFAS contamination.
Yet during a recent Wurtsmith Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) meeting, Kildee said the Air Force continued to say this money would be used to further study contamination instead of cleaning it up.
“The time is up for the Air Force, they need to act,” Kildee said. “No more studies, no more excuses, no more delay. The congressional intent of this money, provided to the Air Force under the NDAA, was clearly meant for PFAS remediation and cleanup. If the Air Force fails to do so, I will not hesitate to push additional congressional action to compel the Air Force to act.”
According to Kildee, he held a press call on Monday, April 27 to announce the new letter with representatives from the Environmental Working Group (EWG), Michigan League of Conservation Voters (LCV) and Need our Water (NOW).
“With clear evidence that exposure to PFAS is linked to a myriad of health problems, including autoimmune issues, it is imperative that the Department of Defense clean up their mess at the Wurtsmith Air Force Base. We stand with the people of Oscoda in urging the Air Force to do the right thing and begin using funding secured for clean up as it was intended,” said Executive Director of Michigan League of Conservation Voters Liza Wozniak.
“Rep. Kildee is right. It’s time for action, not more studies. The Air Force has known that PFAS was toxic since the 1970s but failed to warn communities and service members until 2011 and they are still dragging their feet” said Senior Vice President of Government Affairs with EWG Scott Faber.
“I am here to tell the U.S. Air Force that you have a rude awakening if you think we in Michigan haven’t learned from the environmental injustices subjected to our communities. And in Oscoda, we will not allow you to steal the money dedicated to ensuring we have safe, clean drinking and surface water for our children, for those with weakened immune systems and for our delicate environment,” said Cathy Wusterbarth with NOW.
“The Air Force has the money; it has studies and data coming out of its ears. It has five major public health warnings staring it in the face. The time for empty excuses and foot-dragging is long past. The time for action, for the people of Oscoda, Michigan is now,” said Tony Spaniola with NOW.
To read a copy of the letter, click here.
