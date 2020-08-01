Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-05), Chief Deputy Whip of the House Democratic Caucus, applauded the passage of bipartisan legislation that would provide $10 million in continued funding for the Flint Registry.
The Flint Registry is a community-based effort to identify individuals exposed to lead during the Flint water crisis and improve their health and development through connections to critical health care and other resources.
Officials said The Flint Registry was created by Congress and signed into law by President Barack Obama in 2016.
Kildee said funding for the registry was set to expire in July 2021, but due to his advocacy, this new funding would fund the Flint Registry through September 2023.
“The Flint Registry continues to play a critical role in Flint’s recovery by connecting families and children to the services they need to minimize the impact of lead on their health,” Congressman Kildee said. “I am proud that the House of Representatives came together in a bipartisan fashion to continue investing in the Flint Registry. Thank you, Chairwoman Lowey and Chairwoman DeLauro, for working with me to help secure this important funding. I remain committed to working with Democrats and Republicans in Congress to maintain support for this important public health program.”
"I would like to thank Congressman Kildee for his leadership and the entire Michigan delegation for their continued bipartisan support of the Flint Registry. Every day, the Registry is helping the people of Flint, not only recover from the water crisis but also navigate our current public health crisis. It is imperative that the Senate also fund and support this critical public health infrastructure” said Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha.
Congressman Kildee introduced the Flint Registry Reauthorization Act to re-authorize the Flint Registry in June. He said he has been committed to protecting Flint families that have been affected by the water crisis.
