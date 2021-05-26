The Wenona school demolition project received a visit from Congressman Dan Kildee on Wednesday while he is working to secure funding for local economic revitalization projects.
“To demolish the most difficult projects, to basically allow the land to have another shot,” Kildee said.
The appropriations committee is creating an opportunity for members of Congress to direct federal resources for local projects that demonstrate community support. Kildee is submitting 10 projects for consideration, including an initiative for the land bank authorities in Bay and Genesee counties to remove blighted properties and repurpose vacant land.
“This will be for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1, and it would be soon thereafter if we’re successful, that the county land bank will be able to get these resources,” Kildee said.
The Wenona school site could someday be a residential development.
“So, multi-unit, whether that’s rental or single family homes, but with an entire city block we have an opportunity to really impact housing in Bay City,” Bay City Treasurer Shawna Walraven said.
Final determinations of the funding for these projects will be announced in the months ahead.
