Kildee visits Veterans memorial in Flint

On this day of military remembrance, of what America has won by the warriors it has lost, Congressman Dan Kildee came to honor and remember veterans. But one holds a special place in his heart, his dad.
“I think about him because while his service to our country last four years, what we know about veterans is their time in uniform is just one part of their service to our country,” Kildee said.
Kildee attended an event at McFarlan Veterans Memorial Park, before heading to several others which also honor military members who’ve died serving the United States Armed Forces.
Joseph Mishler, a Vietnam Veteran said that “We have to come together to honor all of those people from Genesee county who have served our county and gave the ultimate to defend our country.”
Sheldon Neely, the mayor of Flint, said American citizens can say the pledge of allegiance with pride.
“We are here today as one country, standing united and as everyone says our pledge of allegiance, one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all,” Neely said. “We can say that pledge with pride and with dignity because of all of the people who served in our military forces.”
