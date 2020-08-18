People across the nation have been experiencing delays in their mail from the United States Postal Service for weeks and sorting machines in some areas are missing.
“Remove processing machines. Literally removing sorting machines from processing centers. That’s outrageous,” said Congressman Dan Kildee.
“My biggest concern is all of this was put together to derail the vote by mail to have the public lose interest in their public postal service,” said Keith Combs, a representative from the American Postal Workers Union.
Combs has been working with the postal service for more than 30-years. He said he’s tired, baffles, and concerned.
Combs said his job has become harder since Postmaster General Louis DeJoy took office.
Overtime cuts, and disassembled sorting machines are causing backups and delays on deliveries.
“I think most of that was put in place to derail the election and have the public lose their confidence in the postal service,” Combs said.
“Just to give you a sense of this, they’ll prioritize Christmas cards but not prioritize the right for somebody to vote,” Kildee said.
The new orders sparked a day of action across the nation as many states joined a multi-state lawsuit against the postal service citing election concerns.
The concerns led Postmaster DeJoy to suspend the recent changes until after the November election.
Combs said he’s happy the postmaster is addressing the issues, but he still has his concerns.
“We’re used to getting promises from them that they never, never actually commit to. I would like to see machines returned. I’d like to see the collection boxes unlocked and replaced. I would like to see the mail returned to what it once was,” Combs said.
Kildee said he would like to see the same.
“It’s a shame it took such a big public reaction to get them to think twice about trying to manipulate the election,” Kildee said.
Kildee said he would like to hear the postmaster general make a public commitment that he is not going to use the postal service to advance the political whims of who hired him. He said he doesn’t think we can leave it at just his word.
Kildee said that’s why he’ll be backing legislation this weekend to bring the postal service back to its standards on January 1, 2021.
