A small plane crash in Chesaning claimed the life of one person.
Saginaw County Deputies received reports about the crash at Showboat Park at about 10:23 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 29.
Lt. Gomez with the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office said normally the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) would lead this investigation but due to the government shutdown, it's unclear if any FAA personnel will be sent to aid in this investigation.
Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.