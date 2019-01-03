One person is dead, two others are in serious condition following a morning crash.
Mount Morris Township Police Chief Terrence Green said it happened at around 11:30 a.m. on Stanley Road, between Clio and Neff Roads.
Green said the victim was driving westbound and appears to have crossed the center line, hitting a vehicle going eastbound.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
There were two women in the eastbound vehicle, both were hospitalized in serious condition.
No other information has been released.
