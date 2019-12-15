One person was killed and three more were injured early Sunday during a car crash in southwestern Michigan, authorities said.
According to a statement from the St. Joseph Public Safety Department, the crash occurred before 6:30 a.m. Sunday.
Authorities believe two of the people in the car were ejected from the vehicle by the crash. One of those people died at the location of the crash.
The three people hurt were taken to a hospital for treatment. Authorities described their injuries as “non-life-threatening” in the statement.
It’s not clear what caused the crash.
The names of the person who died and those who were hurt injured were not immediately released.
