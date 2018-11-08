One person is dead after an accident involving a semi-truck and a box truck on westbound I-96 in Oakland County.
Michigan State Police said the crash happened at 5:50 a.m. near Kent Lake.
Investigators said a semi-truck started to have engine problems, and the driver got the vehicle mostly on the shoulder of the highway.
That’s when troopers said a large box truck hit the back-end of the semi, killing the driver of the box truck instantly.
At last check, westbound I-96 was still closed.
The driver of the semi was not hurt.
