Fatal semi/box truck accident
Courtesy: clickondetroit.com

One person is dead after an accident involving a semi-truck and a box truck on westbound I-96 in Oakland County.

Michigan State Police said the crash happened at 5:50 a.m. near Kent Lake.

Investigators said a semi-truck started to have engine problems, and the driver got the vehicle mostly on the shoulder of the highway.

That’s when troopers said a large box truck hit the back-end of the semi, killing the driver of the box truck instantly.

At last check, westbound I-96 was still closed.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Continuous News Manager

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.