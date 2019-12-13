One person is in custody after a double fatal shooting on the Detroit's west side.
Police said they got an urgent phone call from a relative, then responded to check on her loved ones. Once they arrived, they found a double murder scene.
Investigators said the two people murdered in this house were shot in the head.
The parents of a victim got a disturbing phone call from the perpetrator. The parents came to check on the people in this house. They thought they were asleep and left the home.
When police arrived, the suspected killer answered the door and said concerning things. He did not let the responding officers in, police say.
Police decided they needed to force their way in to check on the other people inside the home.
Police are not sharing information about the victims.
They say the perpetrator is 43 years old and do not believe the shooting was about drugs.
The perpetrator and the two victims appeared to have been hanging out, maybe drinking, police said.
Police are still investigating exactly what happened at the home. They say the suspect they had in custody said, he "had to do it."
