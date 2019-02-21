A 32-year-old man was killed, and another man was seriously injured in a head-on crash Thursday morning.
It happened at 5:17 a.m. on Millington Road, west of Rich Road in Mayville.
A 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by a 23-year-old man from Millington, was traveling east on Millington Road. The Grand Prix was behind another eastbound vehicle and went into the westbound lane to pass in a no passing zone, the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office said, adding it was near the crest of a hill.
The Grand Prix struck a westbound 2004 Ford Focus driven by 32-year-old Kevin Newbegin, of Clifford, the sheriff’s office said.
After the impact, the Grand Prix stayed in the westbound lane and the Ford Focus departed the north side of the road into a residential yard, the sheriff’s office said.
Lapeer County 911 dispatched deputies from the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office to the scene where there was reported entrapment and a vehicle sparking.
Upon arrival, deputies confirmed entrapment and no fire. There was smoke, but it subsequently diminished, the sheriff’s office said.
Watertown Township Fire Department and Deerfield Township Fire and Rescue responded to extricate the drivers and lone occupants of each vehicle.
Newbegin was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 23-year-old male from Millington was transported to McLaren in Lapeer, where he was listed in serious condition.
Preliminary investigation does not suggest alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s reconstructionist will perform an analysis to determine if excessive speeds played a role.
The road was closed for three hours while crews responded.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Sgt. Jason Parks at 810-656-1015.
