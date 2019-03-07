Michigan State Police said one person was killed, at least three others injured after a crash involving a semi-truck.
Troopers said the crash happened on I-94, near 10-mile Road in St. Clair Shores at around 1:30 p.m.
Investigators said a semi-truck driver could not stop in time and rear-ended a Ford Taurus. The semi-truck then rolled over and landed on a Chrysler and Cadillac SUV. The female driver of the Ford Taurus was killed instantly.
The semi-truck driver and two other drivers had minor injuries.
A fourth vehicle was hit at some point during the crash, although it’s unclear when. That driver was also hospitalized with minor injuries.
